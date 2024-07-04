Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

