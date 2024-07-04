Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.