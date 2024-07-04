Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $226,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

