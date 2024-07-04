NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,248.82 or 1.00220421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

