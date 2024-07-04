Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,997,000 after buying an additional 356,410 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after buying an additional 151,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.42. 282,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

