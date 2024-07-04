Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.99. 1,344,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,003. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

