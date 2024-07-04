Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,519,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.