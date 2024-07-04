Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 3,012 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11,822.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 149.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 395,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.31. 2,768,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

