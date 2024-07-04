Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 64,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. 4,487,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

