Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after buying an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 3,985,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,567. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

