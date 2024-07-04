Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 12,654 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

