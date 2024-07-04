Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 290 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. 2,026,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.32. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

