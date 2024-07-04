Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 4,119,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,871. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

