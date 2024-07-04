Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $449.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.