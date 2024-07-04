Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 919,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.