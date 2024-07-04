ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.76. 1,004,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.