Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.