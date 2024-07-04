Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

OUST stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.43. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 569,121 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

