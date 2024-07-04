PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 1,860,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

