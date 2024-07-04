Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,883. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

