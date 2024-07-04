Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,601 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 29,692,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,628,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

