Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

HARD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

