Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 9,131,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023,750. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.