Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.47. 460,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

