Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 431,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

