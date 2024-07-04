Park Edge Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after buying an additional 143,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $160,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.31. 2,764,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

