Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Pasofino Gold Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
