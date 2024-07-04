PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 6,908,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.