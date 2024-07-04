Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.5 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

