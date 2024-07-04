Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 170 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $341.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.10.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

