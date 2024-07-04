PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

