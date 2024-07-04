Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,729 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 39,076 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 995,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

