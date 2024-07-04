Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,659,500 shares changing hands.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

