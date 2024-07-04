Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,738,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,697,272.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

