Piper Sandler Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Neutral

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

