Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,603,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

