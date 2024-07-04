Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 4450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Pivotree Price Performance
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
