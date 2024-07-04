Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $24.83 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 14.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 663,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

