Powers Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,377 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

