Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 744,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

