Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

