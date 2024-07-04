Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.77% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 134,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,304. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.