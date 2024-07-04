Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $113.30. 1,339,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,346. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

