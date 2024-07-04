Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.28 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $115.28 million and $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00010907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,860.92 or 0.99911879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.60105945 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,951,620.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

