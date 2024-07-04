Prom Price Hits $5.29 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $3.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,321.96 or 1.00098203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.60105945 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,951,620.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

