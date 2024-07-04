Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,450,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 714,726 shares.The stock last traded at $34.68 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,234 shares of company stock worth $1,542,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,639 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

