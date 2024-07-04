ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 107,500 shares changing hands.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
