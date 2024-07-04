PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Up 39.3%

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) rose 39.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 16,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

