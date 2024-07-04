Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Announces Dividend of $0.79

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7864 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PBDC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

