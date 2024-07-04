Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 31,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.