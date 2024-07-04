Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance
Shares of PULT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 31,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.