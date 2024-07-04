Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $237.80 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $237.80 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.33 or 0.05390995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00043996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,218,967 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

